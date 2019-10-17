October 14, 2019 Donnie Hatcher, 50, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with the Lord Monday, October 14, 2019. A celebration of Donnie's life will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory. 366-0707.

