HATA David Noboru November 21, 2019 David Noboru Hata (Phd.), 59, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. David was a researcher for Virginia Tech for over 15 years. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made with Horne Funeral Service & Crematory, 540-382-2612.

