HASH Kelly Gleason May 25, 1920 August 14, 2019 Kelly Gleason Hash, 99, of Galax, Va., passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in the Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Hash was born in Grayson County, Va. on May 25, 1920 to Charles Gleason and Christie Anna Halsey Hash. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Nena Hale Hash, two infant daughters, Diana Kay Hash and Sharon Kelly Hash; six sisters, Ruth Phipps, June Miller, Charlotte Ashley, Virginia Sullivan, Susie Huggin and Logene Shupe; two brothers, J. Alex Hash and Joseph Dale Hash. He is survived by a sister, Kathleen Arrington of Vinton, Va. and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the First Christian Church of Galax, Va. with the Rev. Glen Sage officiating. Burial will follow in the Fox Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until time for the funeral service at the First Christian Church. A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com

