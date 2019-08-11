August 8, 2019 David Penny Haselton, 76, of Goodview, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Funeral Services will be conducted at noon on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

