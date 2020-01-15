March 1, 1928 January 11, 2020 We have all lost a kind and gentle soul. Patricia DeMaris Land Harvey passed away on January 11, 2020, after a long and courageous battle against the ravages of Alzheimer's disease. Patricia was born on March 1, 1928, in Arlington, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband, Hugh; her parents, Spencer and Gertrude Land; and two siblings, Elizabeth "Libby" and Eustace "Eutie". She graduated from Holy Trinity High School in Georgetown, Washington, D.C. in 1946. Soon after, at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C., she met Hugh Harvey, an Army Corporal wounded in France during World War ll. That began a love story with their marriage in 1948, until Hugh's death in 2003. Patricia and Hugh raised their family in Northern Virginia before moving to Lexington, Va. in 1978 following Hugh's retirement. Patricia loved her family, her Catholic church, her community, and her country. She established a charity that gave day-old bakery bread to the poor. She was Charter President of the Lexington Lioness Club and later served in the Lions Club. She was a member of the Extension Homemakers and the Lexington Woman's Club. She delivered Meals to Shut-Ins for many years. Pat was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans #10 Auxiliary. One of her many loves was visiting her South Carolina relatives and Hugh's Mississippi relatives, and researching her family lineage and history, in the days before computer aids. Music and singing were lifelong interests that brightened her days. Sky blue was her favorite color. Patricia is survived by her five children, Michael W. Harvey (Linda) of Blacksburg, Va., James S. Harvey (Nancy) of Woodbridge, Va., Kathleen H. Gillette (Yogi) of Harrisonburg, Va., Mary P. Harvey-Halseth (Dick) of Lexington, Va., and Martha A. Kleckner (Dick) of Moneta, Va.; and her brother, George "Tim" Land. She is also survived also by nine grandchildren, Steve, Adam, Becky, Greg, Sarah, Brian, Allen, Jesse, Tyler; a step-grandson, Chris, nine great-grandchildren, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews and their children. The family is appreciative of years of support from both the Webster and Borden Centers at Kendal at Lexington and Rockbridge Area Hospice. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Lexington, Va., at 2 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, with Father Joseph D'Aurora officiating. A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. at a future date, where she will be laid to rest with Hugh. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rockbridge Area Hospice, 315 Myers Street, Lexington, VA 24450, or Kendal at Lexington, memo line - Staff Appreciation Fund, 160 Kendal Drive, Lexington, VA 24450. Arrangements are being handled by Harrison Funeral Home, Lexington, Va.
Harvey, Patricia DeMaris Land
