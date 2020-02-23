Leslie Angus Harvey, 64, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at noon at Shiloh Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The interment will be held in Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Leslie Harvey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.