HARTMANN Eria Fern November 28, 2019 Eria Fern Hartmann, 92, of Roanoke (formerly of Christiansburg) went home to be with the Lord Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was preceded by her husband, Walter Hartmann; and a grandson, Jason Winters. Surviving are her son, Jesse Winters (Bonnie); granddaughter, Rebecca Winters; great-grandchildren, Corey Winters, Seth Hudson, and Jalynne Winters; granddaughter-in-law, Caroline Winters; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to offer a very special thank you to Mrs. Hartmann's caregivers, Beth Cundiff, Sheree Hartmann, and Jalynne Winters for their many acts of kindness and care. A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 in Sunset Cemetery Christiansburg, Va., by Pastor Stephen Miller. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 tp 8 p.m. Sunday at Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.

