February 15, 2020 Lucille Coon Hartman, 103, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born in 1916 to the late French and Ruth Houseman. In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her first husband, Earl Coon; her second husband, DeWitt Hartman; a son, Don Coon; a daughter, Linda Snyder; a grandson, Kenton Snyder; a great-granddaughter, Madyson Thompson; her twin sister, Louise Parsons; and her brothers, French and Jim Houseman. Lucille was a faithful employee of Oakey's Funeral Service serving as a receptionist at Oakey's North Chapel for 30 years before retiring. Lucille is survived by a grandson, Greg Coon; granddaughters, Jill Taylor, Cheryl Brown and Tami Thompson; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Ann Coon; a son-in-law, Charlie Snyder; and several devoted nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with Pastor Greg Fleshman officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
