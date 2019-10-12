October 9, 2019 Patricia Ann Hartless, 69, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, a brother and a sister. Patricia is survived by her best friend and sister, Judy Wood; a brother, Richard Hartless and wife, Irmgard; her fur babies, Cookie and Lucky; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family would like to express a special thank you to the nurses at Intrepid Hospice and the nurses and staff at Berkshire Health and Rehab for their care of Patricia these last few months. A Graveside Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Becky Wiseman officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
