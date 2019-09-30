September 27, 2019 Beulah Leona (Bea) Riggan Harth, 93, of Roanoke (formerly of Clifton Forge), packed her bags for heaven on Friday September 27, 2019. She was preceded by her husband of 48 years, Everette C Harth; parents, Richard and Mahalia Riggan; sister, Betty Hendrick; brother, Wayne Riggan; and a great-granddaughter, Kennedi Herrick. Beulah retired from the lab at the C&O Hospital in Clifton Forge, VA. Surviving are her children, Michael (Karen) Harth, Debra (Jeffrey) Herrick, Neal (Angie) Harth, Kirk (Lin) Harth; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Dorothy (Walter) Wilson; and extra daughters, Anne, Debbie and Cindy. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Good Samaritan Hospice. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road by Pastor Donna Sams. Interment will follow in Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.

