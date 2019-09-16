September 14, 2019 Laura A. Harry, 52, of Salem, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy D. Harry. Laura is fondly remembered as being thoughtful, kind and having a big heart. She loved deeply and was the kind of person who never met a stranger. She is survived by her mother, Dorothy B. Harry; life partner, Kathy Curran; brother, James David Harry; beloved pet, Cookie; and numerous neighbors and friends. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

