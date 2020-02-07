HARRISON JR., Howard Octavious July 31, 1923 - February 5, 2020 Howard Octavious Harrison Jr. passed away at his home in Troutville, Va. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Howard Harrison, known as "H.O." or "The Admiral" by many, was born on July 31, 1923 in Newport News, Va. to parents, Howard Octavius Harrison Sr. and Mary Lucy Harrison. He attended Hilton Village Elementary School, Morrison High School, and the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School and graduated from Virginia Tech with an Architectural Engineering Degree. He served our country during World War II in the United States Marine Corps. He married the love of his life, Martha Rose Robbins, in Roanoke, Va. on September 1, 1951. After graduating from Virginia Tech, he was employed by DuPont in South Carolina and then accepted a position with Hayes, Seay, Mattern and Mattern Architectural firm in Roanoke, where he was employed until retiring. A talented artist, architect, builder and craftsman he was happiest when working with his hands. His creations included watercolor paintings, wood carvings, boats and several buildings. Howard O. Harrison Jr. is survived by his wife, Martha R. Harrison; son, Carl Howard Harrison; daughter, Susan Buonviri; son-in-law, Rick Buonviri; and grandchildren, Maleka Pensky, Randy Buonviri, Kristina Buonviri, and Katy Buonviri. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Lucy; brother, Robert; and son, Randy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Bonsack United Methodist Church. Visitation for friends will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
