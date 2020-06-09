February 26, 1929 June 7, 2020 Frank Harold Harrison, 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, entered the gates of Heaven on the Wings of a Snow-White Dove, as he would sing of his favorite hymn, on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born on February 26, 1929, in Mingo County, West Virginia. Frank was a devoted family man and an expert at piddling around the house. He was a hard worker and great provider, retiring from Burlington Industries. Frank enjoyed working in the yard and all things pertaining to trains. He was a faithful member of the Church of the Brethren for 50 years, serving as a deacon, working with the youth, and Sunday school teacher. Frank was predeceased by his parents, Norman and Ethel Harrison; one sister, Frances Poindexter; two sons-in-law, Bob Harris and Doug Ayers; and one grandson, Rob Harris. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lydia Wertz Harrison; sisters, Virginia Miller and Dorothy Dalton (Ernie); brother, David Harrison (Anna); three daughters, Carol Harris, Donna Thompson (G.W.), and Susan Ayers; grandchildren, Jeff Harris (Stephanie), Tina Wood (Glenn), Randy Alls, Laura Waskey, and Steve Waskey (Heather); great-grandchildren, Christopher Harris, Taylor Overcash, Haley Moorman, Caroline Wood, Paige Wood, Madison Alls, Hayley Waskey, Miranda Whitehead, and Bryce Martin; and many special nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special thank you to the exceptional care provided by Medi Home Health and Hospice, Laura Divers, Bridgette Randolph, Jennifer Adams, and additional caretaker, Natalie Carter. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with Pastor John Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
