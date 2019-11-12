November 11, 2019 Ray E. Harris, 89, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was a member of First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Ray retired as Manager of Davidson's Clothing after over 30 years of service. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Harris. Ray is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nareta Harris; daughters, Rayetta Lackey and her husband, Philip, and Kimberly Farmer and her husband, Billy; four grandchildren, Jennifer Froeschl (Chris), Emily Lackey, Brittani Hamilton (James), and Brandon Bowen (Brianna); four great-grandchildren; sister, Maryann Luther; and several nieces and nephews. A Service will be held at noon on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel with Dr. Bryan Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church in memory of Ray Harris. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
