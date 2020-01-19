January 15, 2020 Nellie Townes Harris, 83, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
