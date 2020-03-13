March 12, 2020 Kenneth E. Harris, 71, of Goodview Va., and formerly of Bexley, Ohio, passed away after a short illness on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Janet and Gene Harris. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Nanci Harris; daughters, Camille Merkle (Chris), Elizabeth Elliott (Greg), and Emmy McCoy (Bill); grandchildren, Luke, CJ and Will; brother, Rob Harris (Peg); sisters, Marge Blake (John), Nancy Toth (Rick), Pat Mayer (John) and Kathy Rigoli (Ricardo); and many other friends and family members. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio State University in 1970 and graduated from Capital University with a Juris Doctorate degree. Kenneth was admitted to the Ohio State Bar including the Southern and Northern Districts of Ohio along with the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of the United States. He was an active Red Cross community volunteer leader; a dedicated platelet donor; involved with the Save Our Streams and Smith Mountain Water Quality monitoring; Goodview Lion's Club; Ridge Rifle Association and Kenneth was an Indian Princess Guide. His hobbies included golf, boating on Smith Mountain Lake, travel, reading and he was an amateur vintner. A special thanks to our Goodview neighbors for their loving support during this difficult time. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Middleport, Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus-related closings, cancellations and postponements
-
Virginia Tech, Radford University move classes online amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Second case of COVID-19 ID'd in Virginia
-
Roanoke County police respond to self-inflicted gunshot at Tanglewood
-
Transgender students using preferred bathroom in schools upsets some Radford residents
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.