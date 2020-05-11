Claude A. Harris Jr., age 79 of Troutville, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, following a long illness. A celebration of Claude's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, with Pastor Doug Mitchell officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Cemetery. In observance of COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the service and visitation will be held for the immediate family. Additional family and friends are encouraged to join the service at www.rader-funeralhome.com/tributes/Claude-Harris. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

