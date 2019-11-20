HARRIS Dorothy Altizer November 18, 2019 Dorothy Altizer Harris of Riner, Va., went to see Jesus, family, and friends on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Rachel Altizer; brother, Charlie Altizer; sister, Evelyn Pegran. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Curtis Harris; son, Trey Bland; daughter, Trina and Scottie Weiss; step-daughters, Shaine and T. C. Warner, Teresa and Dale Felts; son, Gary and Patsy Harris; grandsons, Noah, Issac, Logan, and Josh; brother, Terry Altizer; and step-mother, Alice Altizer. Dot fought a long battle with her health for several years and she handled it well. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Horne Funeral Home. Memorial Services will begin at 6 p.m. in the Chapel, with the Rev. Jube Burk officiating.

