February 10, 2020 David Monroe Harris, 60, of Vinton, Va., died on Monday, February 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Harris; mother, Norina Harris; two brothers, and two sisters. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.oakeys.com.

