HARRINGTON James E. July 22, 2019 James E. (Jim) Harrington, 55, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Westside Church of Christ 1705 Starview Drive Salem by Don Pettitt, minister. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to the Don Blackwell Fund C/O Southaven Church of Christ P O Box 128 Southaven, Miss. 38671. On line condolences may be shared at www.simpsonfuneral.com Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory. 366-0707

