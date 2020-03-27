October 12, 1925 March 22, 2020 Louise Baker Harper, 94, of Farmville, died on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born on October 12, 1925, to the late Ralph K. and Louise Bass Baker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Wayne Harper and her son, David Wayne Harper. She was a member of Farmville Presbyterian Church as well as Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Lou was a graduate of Longwood State Teachers College now Longwood University. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing bridge. Lou is survived by her daughter-in-law, Shelia Wilson Harper. She is survived by one brother, Ralph Baker Jr. and sister, Betty Kulp of Roanoke Va. She was predeceased by sisters, Koiner Ellett (Ab) and Kathryne (Sugar) Ellett (Watt); and sister-in-law, Lee Baker and brother-in-law, Bob Kulp all of Roanoke. Lou is survived by various nieces and nephews. A special thank you and gratitude to all caregivers and remembering especially Claudia Somers and Shamber Nance and a special thank you to Hospice AMEDISYS. Private graveside services will be held at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Farmville, Va. Remembrances may be made to Southside SPCA, PO Box 66 Meherrin VA 23954 or a charity of your choice. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family.

