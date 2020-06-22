Kenneth Lee Harper, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Arrangements by Oakey's Roanoke Chapel (540) 982-2100.

To send flowers to the family of Kenneth Harper, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 22
First Visitation
Monday, June 22, 2020
5:30PM-8:30PM
Oakey's Roanoke Chapel
318 W. Church Ave SW
Roanoke, VA 24016
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the First Visitation begins.
Jun 23
Service
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
2:00PM
East Gate Church of the Nazarene
2002 East Gate Ave NE
Roanoke, VA 24012
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.