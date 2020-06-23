June 20, 2020 Kenneth Lee Harper of Roanoke, Virginia, our precious love left us at sunset for his Heaven ascension on Saturday, June 20, 2020, due to a pulmonary embolus secondary to a femur fracture. He leaves behind in his legacy, his adoring wife, Melissa Ratcliff Harper; his children, Tamara, Kara (Chris) Gibson and Mandy (Adam) Reed; and six beautiful grandchildren, Danielle, Delcie, Alayna, Mia, Gabriella and Trent. Kenny is also survived by his father, Ronnie; his brother, Tim (Pat); his sister, Cindy (Jeff); father and mother-in-law, Martin and Martha; numerous nieces and nephews; many cousins, aunts and uncles; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jen, Larry, Melanie, Mont, Tori, and Allen; and extended family and friends, all whom he loved fiercely. He was preceded in death by his sweet mother and mother-in-law, Joyce and Sheila, whom he has now joined on Heaven's shores. Kenny was a true exemplar doing God's work every day here on Earth for friends, family, community agencies, Roanoke EMS and even strangers. He was a life member of Roanoke EMS, having served his community for 35 years, most recently as President/CEO. Kenny was currently employed as a Medical Communications Specialist. He was a lifetime member of East End Baptist Church (Connection Community Church). To know Kenny was to love him. He was passionate about his "beautiful crazy," family, work, catering, and music from Elvis to Crawford and Power. Kenny was an avid world traveler who enjoyed exploring new places. He loved the beach, his dad, his girls, his grandbabies, his John Deere tractor (even with a fractured femur, he asked to mow the lawn), his wife's "weeds," friends, neighbors, his "nests," his REMS "blankie," giving, helping others, wood working, collecting treasures ("junk," tools and screws), audio books, EMS, Christmas and decorating, buying his wife flowers, "Galavants Harper," shorts, t-shirts, sunsets, rainbows, "collecting friends," and his God. Kenny proved chivalry was not a lost art. He left a void that will never be filled again until we are all reunited in Heaven. Our family is forever indebted to all who worked valiantly to try to save his life and to those who supported his walk through the Valley of the Shadow of Death (the love of his life, RFEMS, CRMH ED (staff, physicians, and Mike McKenna), CRMH CSICU (RT, nurses, staff, ECMO team, Dr. Joseph, ACPs), PD, Chaplain Services and David Fox. In his usual giving tradition, he offered the gift of life. Visitation was held from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel - Downtown. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at East Gate Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Shannon Harris officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Roanoke EMS, The Least of These Ministry or to TAP Domestic Violence Services. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com. EOW 20:50, 6/20/2020, "Harper, MEDCOM and Roanoke EMS, 223."

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.