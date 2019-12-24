December 22, 2019 Freeda J. Harmon, 92, of Roanoke, Va. passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Grover and Edna Turman. Freeda was also preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Noah Elwood Harmon. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Worrell and husband, Larry; granddaughter, Michelle Craft and husband, Jimmie; grandson, Nate Craft, who was the light of her life; sisters, Prentice McGuire and Pauline Wimmer; sisters-in-law, Mamie Sink, Joyce Harmon and Bonnie Harmon; and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Carriage Hill Assisted Living Memory Care for loving and taking such great care of our mom. Also, to Bedford Memorial Hospital for their compassion and care during her final days. At Freeda's request, there will be no service. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
