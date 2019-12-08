HARMON Carl Herley December 5, 2019 Carl Herley Harmon, 86, of Max Meadows, passed away on December 5, 2019. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Draper Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

