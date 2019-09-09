HARMAN Georgianna Epperly August 22, 1929 September 7, 2019 Georgianna Epperly Harman, 90, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away with family by her side on Saturday, September 7, 2019. She was born August 22, 1929 in Floyd, Va. to the late Rufus Epperly and Susanna DeHart Epperly. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Edward Harman; brothers, Alec Epperly, Clyde Epperly; sisters, Dessie Moricle and Frances Dellinger. She was a faithful member of the Christiansburg Church of the Brethren for 67 years, serving as deaconess and Sunday School teacher. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Greg Harman(Mary Jane); her daughter, Ellen Maxwell (Eddie); her grandchildren, Jeff (Michelle) Harman, Luke Harman, Beth(Ryan) Schoonover, Laura (Joe) Kozlowski, Michael Maxwell, Kayla Maxwell; her great-grandchildren, Theo, Paul, Maggie, Molly, Maxwell, Henry; brothers, Ben Epperly, Ray Epperly (Maxine); and sister, Margurite (Russell) Harris; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Paul Stover officiating. Interment will follow in the Topeco Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 tp 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 5030, Christiansburg, VA 24068. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

