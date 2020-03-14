November 17, 1936 March 4, 2020 Dorothy "Dot" Drumheller Harlow, 83, of Charlottesville, Va. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Friendship Health – Rehab South in Roanoke, Va. Dot was born on November 17, 1936 in Fluvanna, Va. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, James "Jim" A. Harlow Jr.; her parents, William "Willie" A. Drumheller and Nannie Elizabeth Drumheller; and her sister, Barbara Swanson. She is survived by her son, William "Bill" S. Harlow and wife, Kimmie; their son, Mitchell and his wife, Meghan, and son, James "Jay" A. Harlow III and wife, Rhonda and their daughter, Maisey; nephew, Darren Comras and his wife, Carolyn and their son, Miles; sister, Betty Butler and brothers, Billy Drumheller, Grayson Drumheller, and Waddell Drumheller; along with many nieces, nephews, and other family members. Dot was a Customer Service Specialist at Sears and Roebuck for 24 years in Charlottesville, Va. She enjoyed the simple things in life, walks, reading, birds, gardening, and being outside. The family would like to thank the many friends and caregivers that supported Dot over the last several years in Roanoke, Va., specifically the staff at Fresenius Dialysis on Apperson Drive, the Park Oak Grove, Friendship Health – Rehab South, Visiting Angels, Lewis Gale Hospital, and the RADAR drivers. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your local volunteer ambulance, fire, and rescue services.

