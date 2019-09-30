HARKRADER JR. Robert R. November 10, 1921 September 27, 2019 Robert R. (Bob) Harkrader Jr., of Salisbury, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the age of 97. Bob was born on November 10, 1921 in Christiansburg, Virginia to Robert "Rhea" Harkrader and Marie Charlton Harkrader. He was married to Rose Spangler Harkrader and they raised three children. Bob served in the United States Navy during World War II and Korea. He was particularly proud of his service aboard the USS Cowpens and in later years looked forward to annual reunions in Cowpens, S.C. Bob was a well-known watchmaker in Salisbury and attended the Spencer School of Watchmaking during the mid 1960s. He specialized in repairing and refurbishing antique pocket watches. He served his many loyal customers for decades at Norman's Jewelers and then at K-Dee's Jewelers where he continued to provide service as recently as May of this year. Bob truly had a servant's heart. When you met Bob, you were immediately his friend. He cared deeply for those around him and always tried to see the best in people. He was a dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church and supported them through his volunteer efforts. He particularly enjoyed being a part of the Golden Rule Sunday School class and the Men's Prayer Breakfast group. He was also a familiar face with Meals on Wheels of Rowan and helped deliver meals for many years. Bob's hobbies included water dowsing and he would occasionally present informational seminars on the history of dowsing. He also enjoyed playing bridge and was involved with several different local bridge groups. Bob called Trinity Oaks his home for the past year and considered the Assisted Living Staff his "Adopted Family". Trellis Supportive Care provided additional comfort. Bob is predeceased by his wife, Rose. He is survived by his son, Robert "Skip" Harkrader of Boone, N.C.; his daughters, Kathy Lannom of Hendersonville, Tenn., and Amy Harkrader of Forest City, N.C.; his grandsons, Carr Harkrader, Clay Harkrader, Will Lannom, and Mikey Lannom; the loving staff of Trinity Oaks Assisted Living; and the many friends he considered as close as family. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church-Salisbury with the Rev. Dr. Mark Conforti, the Rev. Stacey Lundy, and the Rev. Steve Haines officiating. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Church Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Harkrader family. Online condolences may be made at: www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
