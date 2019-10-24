HARDY JR. Alonza Preacher June 3, 1919 October 21, 2019 Alonza Preacher Hardy Jr. passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Preacher was born in Nelson County, Va. on June 3, 1919. He was the 3rd child of 9 born to Alonza Sr. and Mildred Hardy. He grew up in various locations across the state of Virginia. Upon hearing about the bombing of Pearl Harbor he immediately reported to the local recruiting office and said "sign me up". He proudly served as a member of the Army Air Corp. Following his military service he settled in Grundy, Va. where he worked for Appalachian Power Company for 35 years. Upon retirement he moved to Christiansburg to be near his daughter and her family. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 59, the VFW, post 5311, Christiansburg Masonic Lodge, and Grace Life Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Preacher was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Syble; a daughter, Ellen Dawson; sisters, Mary Brown, Frances Clarke, and Ruth Richardson; and brothers, Jesse, Tom, C.D. and Leroy Hardy. Left to cherish his memory is his son-in-law and wife, Kenneth and Judy Dawson of Riner; granddaughters and husbands, Kathy and Mike Smith of Christiansburg and Angie and J.P. Murrell of Jefferson, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Kenna and Natalie Smith and Meredith and Knox Murrell; sister, Fern Stapleton of Kingsport, Tenn.; and several nieces, nephews and their families. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Horne Funeral Home with graveside to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Greenhills Memorial Gardens in Claypool Hill, Va.

