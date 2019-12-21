December 18, 2019 Richard Elwood Harden, 80, Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Funeral at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Lindsey Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.
Harden, Richard Elwood
To send flowers to the family of Richard Harden, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 23
Visitation
Monday, December 23, 2019
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Guaranteed delivery before Richard's Visitation begins.
Dec 23
Funeral Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
2:00PM-2:30PM
2:00PM-2:30PM
Guaranteed delivery before Richard's Funeral Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.