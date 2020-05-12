December 28, 1941 May 11, 2020 Carole Jean Hanson of Roanoke, Va. and formerly of Princeton, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020. Born on December 28, 1941, she was retired from Kroger. Carole enjoyed travelling with her love, Richard, and was especially fond of spending time at their lake house. She was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed cheering on her New York Yankees. Carole was preceded in death by her parents, John and Jean Sylvester, and a sister, Patty Isaac. Surviving are her love of 39 years, Richard Day; four children, Sharon Hanson, Rodney Hanson and wife, Angela, Scott Hanson, and Dana Steele and husband, Bo; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three brothers; and two sisters. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from Landmark First Church of God in Princeton, W.Va., with Pastor Jeff Valentine officiating. Interment will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton, Va. The family will receive friends at the church for two hours prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carole HANSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.