August 9, 2019 Wanda Martin Hansford, 61, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Anthony Davis Jr.; parents, James and Sue Martin; and sister, Brenda Goad. Wanda is survived by her husband of 17 years, Raymond Hansford; sons, Willard Shawn Davis and wife, Sonya, and Christopher James Davis and wife, Elizabeth; daughters, Misty Meadows and husband, Timothy, Melissa Hansford, Lynn Hansford, April Hansford, and Heather Hansford; 16 grandchildren; sister, Donna Wines; and brothers, Jeff Martin, Ronnie Martin and Terry Martin. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Jim Asberry officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

