HANSEN Bobby J. October 13, 2019 Bobby J. Hansen (BJ), 93, of Wytheville, Va., passed away peacefully at Dogwood Crossing Senior Living Center in Tazewell, Va., on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born in Newton, Kan. and spent much of his life in Southern California. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California and his master's degree from American University. He was a United States Navy veteran and worked in public administration. He had a passion for the great outdoors and was an avid swimmer and surfer. Survivors include his four daughters, Cheorkee Stock and Jody Abbott of the United Kingdom, Mimi Heldreth and husband David of Wytheville, Va., and Nicole Nickols and husband Michael of Stanley, N.C.; two grandchildren, Lindsey Kennedy and husband Korey of Bland, Va., and Katelyn Nickols of Stanley, N.C. He also leaves behind three great-grandchildren, Mason, Karson and Kayleigh Kennedy. A celebration of BJ's life will be held graveside at 2 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Southwest Virginia Veteran's Cemetery in Dublin, Va. Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

