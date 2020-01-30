January 26, 2020 Dennis Ray Hannah, 73, formerly of New Castle, Va., passed away peacefully into the arms of his Savior on Sunday, January 26, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Dennis was a Vietnam War Veteran, serving in the Army and retired from General Electric with 32 years of service. He was a lifetime member of Paxton Chapel Church. Dennis was an avid hunter, fisherman, and a keen birdwatcher. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and recently great-grandfather to Madilyn and Uriah. Dennis was a jack of all trades. He was a skilled carpenter, mechanic, electrician, and gardener. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Verena Hannah. He is survived by his devoted "Sunshine", wife of 47 years, Annette Hannah; daughters, Cindy (Steve) Mitchell, Sheryl (Charles) Stone, and Jennifer (Gene) Rawling; grandchildren, Brooke (Craig) Russell, August (Tyler) Mertz, Troy Mitchell, Harmony Kendall, Charles Stone, Autumn Mitchell, and Chase Kendall; great-grandchildren, Madilyn Russell and Uriah Mertz; sister, Wanda Cantrell; along with many other relatives and friends. Special thanks to the staff at VA Veterans Care Center, especially Dr. Carolyn Clark and PA-C Pamela Laprade. The family appreciates the loving and compassionate care given to Dennis. A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Paitsel Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Russell officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. and then after the service until 4 p.m. A private family memorial will be held at Crawford Memorial. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations to the Disabled American Veterans. Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com.
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
286 Main St
New Castle, VA 24127
3:00PM
286 Main St
New Castle, VA 24127
