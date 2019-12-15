December 10, 2019 Wanda Sue Hannabass, 67, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Bandy Cemetery on Bandy Road, in Roanoke. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (https://donate3.cancer.org). Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.