July 20, 2019 Philip Monroe Hancock Sr., 79, of Blue Ridge, Va., passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was a retired supervisor at Service America. Philip loved to hunt and fish and was a member of Glade Creek Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Marie Hancock; a son, Kevin Alan Hancock; and his father-in-law, Gene Perkins. Philip is survived by his wife of 32 years, Maxine Hancock of Blue Ridge; son, Philip M. Hancock Jr. and his wife, Susan, of Roanoke; grandchildren, Hunter Blake Hancock and Heather Brooke Hancock of Roanoke; and mother-in-law, Muriel Perkins of Covington. The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their excellent and loving care. The family would also like to thank his sisters-in-law, Virginia Perkins and Joyce Borders, for all their love and support. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Glade Creek Baptist Church, 3148 Webster Road, Blue Ridge, VA with Pastor Philip Ayers officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.