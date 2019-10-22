HANCOCK-MANNS Matilda Ann October 16, 2019 Matilda Ann Hancock-Manns, 72, of Iron Ridge Road, Rocky Mount, Va., transitioned Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Duke University Hospital. She was a native of Rocky Mount born to the late Berlie Kate Edwards Hancock and William McKinley Hancock. She was a graduate of Lee M. Waid School, IBM Computer School, and Franklin County Adult Education Computer Program in 2004. She retired from Franklin County Community Action and Lee M Waid School both as secretaries and the Jefferson National Forest Contracts Division in 1994 after 11 years of faithful and dedicated service. Matilda was the Treasurer for First Baptist Church and was also a member of Faith Fellowship Church. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Leroy Jefferson Manns, of Rocky Mount, Va.; Mary Hancock Williams of Rocky Mount, Va.; five brothers, William Larry Hancock (Mary) of Penhook, Va., Lonnie Eugene Hancock (Nedra) of Richland, N.C., Steve Wayne Hancock (Nikki) of Rocky Mount, Va., Roger Lee Hancock (Connie) of Lynchburg, Va.; and Gregory Allen Hancock (Lisa) of Rocky Mount, Va.; a host of aunt, nieces, nephews, and friends. A visitation with family will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 with a celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. at Faith Fellowship Church, Pastor Gary Hoffman will deliver the message of comfort. She will be laid to rest in Franklin Memorial Park. Professional services with dignity have been entrusted to Crocker Funeral Home, Inc., 900 E. Washington Street, Suffolk, Va. 23434.
