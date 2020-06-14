June 11, 2020 Dorothy J. Hamrick, 96, of Buchanan, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Thomas Hamrick; parents, Clark and Effie Jones; twin sister, Doris Jones; and brothers, James, Dean, and Ray. Being a 1945 graduate from Ohio State with a Bachelor's in Education and a 1979 graduate from VPI and State University, she held a Master's Degree in education and had teaching experience of Kindergarten through College in Georgia, Louisiana, Ohio, and Virginia. She served on many boards and committees participating in formulating policies and aided in helping disadvantaged children in their education. She is survived by her children, Jane H. Kneisley and her husband, Mike, Nancy Buchanan, and Thomas Hamrick and wife, Becky; grandchildren, Claire Stull, Raymond Owen, Paul Owen, Jeffrey Kneisley, and Charles Owen; and great-grandchildren, Madeline and Charles Stull, Blakely and Huntley Owen. Graveside Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

