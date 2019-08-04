September 17, 1944 July 31, 2019 Donald Charles (Don) Hampton, 74, of Roanoke, passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after a long battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel C. and Thelma Collier Hampton. Don was born in Galax, Virginia on September 17, 1944. He graduated from Galax High School in 1962 where he excelled in football and basketball. After graduating from high school, Don enlisted in the United States Air Force and went on to work in the Athletic Department at the Air Force Academy in Colorado where he taught Scuba Diving. He also ran the Zamboni for the Ice Rink where Peggy Fleming and Dorothy Hamil would practice. Don worked as a Sales Manager for Magic City Ford, then pursued a career in the lumber brokerage business alongside Dickie Morgan. He later opened his own business, under the name of Hampton Hardwoods. Upon retirement, he worked part time for Vinton Motors, and then went on to work for Hanging Rock Golf Club. Don loved the game of golf and his many golfing buddies. He also had a love for softball which he played on several teams and mande many friends. Don loved people and never met a stranger. Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Brenda Turner Hampton; children, Sam (Jamie), Chris, and Carey Hampton; his beloved grandchildren, Tyler and Taylor Hampton, Kyle Chaney and Connor Woods; sister, Pat (Charles) Bolt; mother of his children; Donna Hampton; brother-in-law, Bob Turner; and several nieces and nephews; and friends too numerous to mention. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org/honormemorial-gifts. The entire Hampton family would like to offer a their thanks to tthe staff at Blue Ridge Cancer Care, Good Samaritan Hospice, and Ellis Senior Care for the gracious care that was provided for Don. A very special thanks to Lyn Mowles (hospice nurse) and Catherine Kendall (care nurse) for their words of encouragement and bedside manner. "Fly High Falcon" The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. Burial will be private. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, www.simpsonfuneral.com.
