December 18, 2019 Carolyn "Lyn" Hammett passed away in Greenville, S.C. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 after a long fight with Alzheimer's. It was her 85th birthday. Lyn was born in LaGrange Georgia and was the daughter of the late Leo Fisher West and Bessie Dye West. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Leon Hammett. Lyn retired from The Williams School of Commerce, Economics and Politics at W&L University in 2011, at the age of 76. She cherished her 24 years working at the W&L, specifically her interactions with the administration and the students on a daily basis. Lyn had a wonderful sense of humor and her energy was endless. She led by example, demonstrating to her boys that age was just a number, validating this philosophy by slalom water skiing at the age of 70. She loved being outside in her flower garden, playing bridge, tennis or any sport where she could round out a team. Not only did Lyn love life, she loved her three boys, Dr. Richard (Rick) Hammett (Myrtle Beach, S.C.), David Hammett and his wife, Donna (Asheville, N.C.) and Drew Hammett and his wife, Chris (Signal Mountain, Tenn.). Lyn had six grandchildren, Mallory Hammett of Greenville, S.C., Madison, Ethan, Henry, Timothy, and Zach. A private ceremony will be held at a later date. The family asks that memorials be made to The American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org, The Muscular Dystrophy Association, www.mda.org or the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Local arrangements are being conducted by Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Home, Buena Vista.
Hammett, Carolyn West
