HAMM, John Jackson November 29, 2019 John Jackson (Jackie) Hamm, 74, after spending a wonderful Thanksgiving Day with his family, Jackie went to sleep in the early hours of Friday, November 29, 2019 to be with the Lord. He was the Pastor of Wise Church of God of Prophecy for 30 years plus. He was devoted and loved his family, but he always put serving the Lord first. He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow E. Hamm and Elizabeth Roberta Stapleton Hamm; a brother, James N. Hamm. He leaves behind his beloved family, a son, Errett Hamm, daughter-in-law, Jennifer N. Hamm, who cooked, cleaned and took care of him as she would her own father; a granddaughter, Jacklyn Cheryl Hamm of Coeburn, Va.; two grandsons, Brett Hamm of Meadows Dan, Va., and Justin Hamm of Renton, Washington; two brothers, Eddie D. Hamm and Virginia of Dungannon, Va., and Woodrow S. Hamm of Talbott, Tenn.; a sister-in-law, Helen E. Hamm of Coeburn, Va.; a niece, Beverlee Forbes and Richard of Bardstown, Ky.; three nephews, Michael Hamm and Marcia of Ashland, Ky., James N. Hamm Jr. and Jessica of Glade Spring, Va., and David Hamm of Kingsport, Tenn. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 4, 2019 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sturgill Funeral Home, 310 6th Street NW, Coeburn, VA. Funeral Services will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Curtis Bond officiating. Graveside Services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the Kiser Cemetery Kiser Road Coeburn, VA. The family and friends will meet at 10:45 a.m. at the cemetery for services. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes, 310 6th Street NW, Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
It's that time of the year again folks! Come make your predictions today for a chance to win…
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.