HAMILTON Patsy Hall October 5, 1930 September 6, 2019 Patsy Hall Hamilton, 88, of Buena Vista, Va., passed away, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Shenandoah Valley Health & Rehab. Born date October 5, 1930 in Rockbridge County, she was the daughter of the late William Hall and Emma Camper Hall. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Green Hill Cemetery with Rev. Howard Boswell, Jr. officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.

