February 18, 2020 Ronald Wayne Hamblin Sr., 67, of Christiansburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Bane Hamblin Sr.; mother, Hazel Kingery Hamblin; brothers, John Allen Hamblin, Jerry Ray Hamblin Sr., Willie Bane Hamblin Jr; and nephew, David Ryan Terry. Ronnie is survived by his wife, Doris E. Hamblin; sons, Ronald Wayne Hamblin Jr., Jason Lee Hamblin (Casey), Randy Todd Hamblin (Taylor); mother of his children, Shirley Jean Lester; stepchildren, Anthony David Caldwell, Gregory Lyle Caldwell, Franklin Curtis Caldwell, Derek Lee Caldwell; grandchildren, Laci Hamblin, T.J. Hamblin, Caitlin Hamblin, Aaliyah Hamblin, Logan Hamblin, Piper Hamblin, Wyatt Hamblin, and Zoe Hamblin. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Jayden Hoback, Olivia Newman; sisters, Peggy Wickline, Donna Duncan (J.D.), Kaye Terry (David); as well as nieces and nephews, Rhonda Cox, Lisa Hamblin, Cindy Rhodes, Tammy Bell, Jennifer East, Becky Reed, Marty Hamblin, P.J. Niece, Lori Compton, Sharon Hamblin, Timothy Radford, Michael Radford, Jerry Ray Hamblin Jr., Paul D. Hamblin, Derek Terry. Ronnie was employed by Virginia Tech as a housekeeper. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved Nascar racing. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and family man. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Jerry Shepherd officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery.

