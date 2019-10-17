HAMBLIN Arnold W. April 8, 1929 October 14, 2019 Arnold W. Hamblin, 90, of Roanoke, Va., formerly of the Little Creek Community of Bland County, peacefully passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at home surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville with the Reverend Linda Hale of Davis United Methodist Church officiating. The family will be available for visitation 2 hours before the service. Arnold was born in Spur Branch Community of Bland County to Estle and Lena Hamblin on April 8, 1929. He served in the United States Army in Korea from 1951 – 1953 as a truck driver in the quartermaster corps. He once said he believed he had traveled the whole length of the Korean peninsula. He moved to Roanoke in 1955 and worked at Bowman's Bakery for several years. He then worked for Hodges Lumber Company until 1968 when he went to work at Mohawk Rubber (now Yokohama Tire). He retired from Yokohama in 1991 and moved back to Little Creek in 1995. When his health began to fail, he returned to Roanoke in 2016. Arnold is survived by his wife of 63 years, Vergie and his sons and daughters- in-law, Steven and Ann-Marie Hamblin of Fincastle, Va. and Scott and Linda Hamblin of Roanoke, his granddaughter, Sarah Hamblin; his brother, Louis Hamblin of Wytheville; his sisters, Alma Lester, Eleanor Coulson, and Lena Bragenzer each of Dublin, Va., plus numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Leonard of Greensboro, N.C., Kenneth of Roanoke, Va. and Edgar of Trinity, N.C. and his sister Adeline Suthers of Buena Vista, Va.

