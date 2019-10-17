HAMBLIN Arnold W. April 8, 1929 October 14, 2019 Arnold W. Hamblin, 90, of Roanoke, Va., formerly of the Little Creek Community of Bland County, peacefully passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at home surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville with the Reverend Linda Hale of Davis United Methodist Church officiating. The family will be available for visitation 2 hours before the service. Arnold was born in Spur Branch Community of Bland County to Estle and Lena Hamblin on April 8, 1929. He served in the United States Army in Korea from 1951 – 1953 as a truck driver in the quartermaster corps. He once said he believed he had traveled the whole length of the Korean peninsula. He moved to Roanoke in 1955 and worked at Bowman's Bakery for several years. He then worked for Hodges Lumber Company until 1968 when he went to work at Mohawk Rubber (now Yokohama Tire). He retired from Yokohama in 1991 and moved back to Little Creek in 1995. When his health began to fail, he returned to Roanoke in 2016. Arnold is survived by his wife of 63 years, Vergie and his sons and daughters- in-law, Steven and Ann-Marie Hamblin of Fincastle, Va. and Scott and Linda Hamblin of Roanoke, his granddaughter, Sarah Hamblin; his brother, Louis Hamblin of Wytheville; his sisters, Alma Lester, Eleanor Coulson, and Lena Bragenzer each of Dublin, Va., plus numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Leonard of Greensboro, N.C., Kenneth of Roanoke, Va. and Edgar of Trinity, N.C. and his sister Adeline Suthers of Buena Vista, Va.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke traffic dispute turned into a parking lot gunfight. Now it involves a federal drug probe.
-
Montgomery County meth ring's organizer to serve 18 years of 100-year term, judge rules
-
Appeals court orders stay of Mountain Valley Pipeline permit
-
A log mysteriously fell from a cliff and killed an Ohio mother. It was the work of teenagers, authorities say.
-
Search warrant says police spoke to suspect at Roanoke bar before shooting
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.