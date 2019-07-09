July 8, 2019 Tiffany Dawn Hall, 47, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. She was baptized at Clearbrook Baptist Church. Tiffany was previously employed at Woods, Rogers and Hazlegrove. She is survived by daughter, Sydney Lee; gammy's boy, Deon Williams; her giving mother, Barbara "Gran" Hall; father, Billy Hall; the coolest brother a girl could have, Damon Hall (Tiffany); Sydney's sister, Rayanne Lee; and furry companion, Sallie Girl. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive family and friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

