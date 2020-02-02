April 21, 1935 January 31, 2020 Thomas Ward Hall Sr., 84, of Roanoke, crossed over from this life to the next on Friday, January 31, 2020, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Thomas was full of life, he loved to play pool, and loved to play golf. His talent for woodworking was displayed in numerous creations. He was also known for having a good hand at poker. During his life, he served in the United States Marine Corp, after getting out of the military he served as the manager of Strick's Pool Hall in Salem, for many years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Myrtle Hall; sister, Margaret Webster; as well as three brothers, Randall, Alvie, and Jimmy Hall. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 63 years, Virginia Hall; sons, Jessie (Karen) and Tom Hall Jr.; he also leaves behind the apple of his eye, his granddaughter, Jessica Paige Hall; sister, Beulah Terry; brother, Garry Hall; as well as numerous dear friends and relatives. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m., at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, Salem. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sherwood Memorial Park in the Abbey. The family would like to thank the staff of Carilion Hospice for all their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made in Tom's name to Carilion Hospice, 1615 Franklin Rd. SW Roanoke, VA 24016, (540) 224-4753. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at, www.johnmoakey.com.
Hall Sr., Thomas Ward
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Hall, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.