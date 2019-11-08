HALL Richard Douglas November 5, 1954 November 5, 2019 Richard Douglas (Doug) Hall, 65, of Moneta, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born on Friday, November 5, 1954 in Roanoke, a son of the late Dan Hall and Nannie Elizabeth Lyle Hall. He was also preceded in death a grandson, Lucas Matthew Hall. He was retired from Star City Lumber as a boiler technician. Doug was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by his sons, Richard Hall and wife, Laura, Justin Hall and wife, Audra, Eric Hall and wife, Debbie; his brothers, William Hall and wife, Nancy, Delmar Hall, Wayne Hall; and his grandsons, Colton Wade Hall, Travis Ray Hall. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Diamond Hill Baptist Church, 3541 Horseshoe Bend Road, Moneta, VA 24121 or Goodview Baptist Church, 1057 Grace Street, Goodview, VA 24095. The family will receive friends from 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

