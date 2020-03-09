February 12, 1935 March 6, 2020 Mildred "Lucille" Keith Hall, 85, of Christiansburg, was called home by Christ her Savior on Friday, March 6, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on February 12, 1935, to the late George and Dorothy Keith.She was also preceded in death by her brother, George Keith Jr.; sisters, Virgil Huff, Beulah Mae Harmon and Ethel Peacemaker. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 48 years, Lloyd Hall; daughter, Joyce Fitzwater (Norman); grandchildren, Nicole Lafon (BJ), Sarah Price (Ben); great-grandchildren, Brooke Price, Brodie Price and another great-granddaughter due in April; stepdaughter, Julie Graham (Mark); stepgrandchildren, Jennifer Brammer Kemp (Scott) and Joe Brammer; step great-granddaughters, Joanna Brammer and Elizabeth Brammer; step great-grandson, Mark Blankenship; step great-great-grandson, Daniel Blankenship; sister, Corine Sowers; brother, Wayne Keith (Racine); brother-in-law, Ross Peacemaker; and lots of loved ones in the extended family. The family would also like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice of Christiansburg for all their compassion and care. The visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kenneth Wells and Pastor Dusty Etter officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hornefuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.