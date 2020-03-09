February 12, 1935 March 6, 2020 Mildred "Lucille" Keith Hall, 85, of Christiansburg, was called home by Christ her Savior on Friday, March 6, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on February 12, 1935, to the late George and Dorothy Keith.She was also preceded in death by her brother, George Keith Jr.; sisters, Virgil Huff, Beulah Mae Harmon and Ethel Peacemaker. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 48 years, Lloyd Hall; daughter, Joyce Fitzwater (Norman); grandchildren, Nicole Lafon (BJ), Sarah Price (Ben); great-grandchildren, Brooke Price, Brodie Price and another great-granddaughter due in April; stepdaughter, Julie Graham (Mark); stepgrandchildren, Jennifer Brammer Kemp (Scott) and Joe Brammer; step great-granddaughters, Joanna Brammer and Elizabeth Brammer; step great-grandson, Mark Blankenship; step great-great-grandson, Daniel Blankenship; sister, Corine Sowers; brother, Wayne Keith (Racine); brother-in-law, Ross Peacemaker; and lots of loved ones in the extended family. The family would also like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice of Christiansburg for all their compassion and care. The visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kenneth Wells and Pastor Dusty Etter officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hornefuneralservice.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
States scramble to prepare ahead of rule change affecting food stamps
-
Drunken-driving charge dropped in Christiansburg case of surgeon who hit pedestrian
-
Roanoke man found guilty of scalding 4-year-old boy, must serve 1½ years
-
Second case of COVID-19 ID'd in Virginia
-
Suspicious deaths unnerve Roanoke neighborhood
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.