March 6, 2020 Mildred "Lucille" Keith Hall, 85, of Christiansburg, was called home by Christ her Savior on Friday, March 6, 2020, surrounded by her family. The visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hornefuneralservice.com.

