December 16, 2019 Kenneth G. Hall, age 60, of Fincastle, entered through heaven's gates on Monday, December 16, 2019. A celebration honoring Ken's life will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, with Ben Peyton officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24018, who served Ken and his family with great care and respect prior to his passing. Online condolences may be made to Ken's family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

